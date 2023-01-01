Bulgarian levs to Macanese patacas today

Convert BGN to MOP

1,000 bgn
4,457.75 mop

1.00000 BGN = 4.45775 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Macanese Pataca
1 BGN4.45775 MOP
5 BGN22.28875 MOP
10 BGN44.57750 MOP
20 BGN89.15500 MOP
50 BGN222.88750 MOP
100 BGN445.77500 MOP
250 BGN1114.43750 MOP
500 BGN2228.87500 MOP
1000 BGN4457.75000 MOP
2000 BGN8915.50000 MOP
5000 BGN22288.75000 MOP
10000 BGN44577.50000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bulgarian Lev
1 MOP0.22433 BGN
5 MOP1.12164 BGN
10 MOP2.24328 BGN
20 MOP4.48656 BGN
50 MOP11.21640 BGN
100 MOP22.43280 BGN
250 MOP56.08200 BGN
500 MOP112.16400 BGN
1000 MOP224.32800 BGN
2000 MOP448.65600 BGN
5000 MOP1121.64000 BGN
10000 MOP2243.28000 BGN