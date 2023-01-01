US dollars to Macanese patacas today

Convert USD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
8043.00 mop

1.00000 USD = 8.04300 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
How to convert US dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 USD8.04300 MOP
5 USD40.21500 MOP
10 USD80.43000 MOP
20 USD160.86000 MOP
50 USD402.15000 MOP
100 USD804.30000 MOP
250 USD2010.75000 MOP
500 USD4021.50000 MOP
1000 USD8043.00000 MOP
2000 USD16086.00000 MOP
5000 USD40215.00000 MOP
10000 USD80430.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / US Dollar
1 MOP0.12433 USD
5 MOP0.62166 USD
10 MOP1.24332 USD
20 MOP2.48664 USD
50 MOP6.21660 USD
100 MOP12.43320 USD
250 MOP31.08300 USD
500 MOP62.16600 USD
1000 MOP124.33200 USD
2000 MOP248.66400 USD
5000 MOP621.66000 USD
10000 MOP1243.32000 USD