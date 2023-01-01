Chinese yuan rmb to Macanese patacas today

Convert CNY to MOP

1,000 cny
1,110.22 mop

1.00000 CNY = 1.11022 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macanese Pataca
1 CNY1.11022 MOP
5 CNY5.55110 MOP
10 CNY11.10220 MOP
20 CNY22.20440 MOP
50 CNY55.51100 MOP
100 CNY111.02200 MOP
250 CNY277.55500 MOP
500 CNY555.11000 MOP
1000 CNY1110.22000 MOP
2000 CNY2220.44000 MOP
5000 CNY5551.10000 MOP
10000 CNY11102.20000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MOP0.90072 CNY
5 MOP4.50361 CNY
10 MOP9.00721 CNY
20 MOP18.01442 CNY
50 MOP45.03605 CNY
100 MOP90.07210 CNY
250 MOP225.18025 CNY
500 MOP450.36050 CNY
1000 MOP900.72100 CNY
2000 MOP1801.44200 CNY
5000 MOP4503.60500 CNY
10000 MOP9007.21000 CNY