Chinese yuan rmb to Macanese patacas today

Convert CNY to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,121.62 mop

¥1.000 CNY = MOP$1.122 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12161.1216
Low1.10551.1055
Average1.10841.1097
Change1.35%0.95%
1 CNY to MOP stats

The performance of CNY to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1216 and a 30 day low of 1.1055. This means the 30 day average was 1.1084. The change for CNY to MOP was 1.35.

The performance of CNY to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1216 and a 90 day low of 1.1055. This means the 90 day average was 1.1097. The change for CNY to MOP was 0.95.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macanese Pataca
1 CNY1.12162 MOP
5 CNY5.60810 MOP
10 CNY11.21620 MOP
20 CNY22.43240 MOP
50 CNY56.08100 MOP
100 CNY112.16200 MOP
250 CNY280.40500 MOP
500 CNY560.81000 MOP
1000 CNY1,121.62000 MOP
2000 CNY2,243.24000 MOP
5000 CNY5,608.10000 MOP
10000 CNY11,216.20000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MOP0.89157 CNY
5 MOP4.45784 CNY
10 MOP8.91567 CNY
20 MOP17.83134 CNY
50 MOP44.57835 CNY
100 MOP89.15670 CNY
250 MOP222.89175 CNY
500 MOP445.78350 CNY
1000 MOP891.56700 CNY
2000 MOP1,783.13400 CNY
5000 MOP4,457.83500 CNY
10000 MOP8,915.67000 CNY