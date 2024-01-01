Turkish liras to Macanese patacas today

Convert TRY to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
242.01 mop

TL1.000 TRY = MOP$0.2420 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
TRY to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24660.2502
Low0.24200.2420
Average0.24390.2466
Change-1.85%-3.03%
1 TRY to MOP stats

The performance of TRY to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2466 and a 30 day low of 0.2420. This means the 30 day average was 0.2439. The change for TRY to MOP was -1.85.

The performance of TRY to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2502 and a 90 day low of 0.2420. This means the 90 day average was 0.2466. The change for TRY to MOP was -3.03.

How to convert Turkish liras to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Macanese Pataca
1 TRY0.24201 MOP
5 TRY1.21007 MOP
10 TRY2.42013 MOP
20 TRY4.84026 MOP
50 TRY12.10065 MOP
100 TRY24.20130 MOP
250 TRY60.50325 MOP
500 TRY121.00650 MOP
1000 TRY242.01300 MOP
2000 TRY484.02600 MOP
5000 TRY1,210.06500 MOP
10000 TRY2,420.13000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Turkish Lira
1 MOP4.13201 TRY
5 MOP20.66005 TRY
10 MOP41.32010 TRY
20 MOP82.64020 TRY
50 MOP206.60050 TRY
100 MOP413.20100 TRY
250 MOP1,033.00250 TRY
500 MOP2,066.00500 TRY
1000 MOP4,132.01000 TRY
2000 MOP8,264.02000 TRY
5000 MOP20,660.05000 TRY
10000 MOP41,320.10000 TRY