1 Turkish lira to Macanese patacas

Convert TRY to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 try
0.29 mop

1.00000 TRY = 0.29266 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:42 UTC
TRY to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MOP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050787.4761.443981.660140.963718.8882
1GBP1.1552711.2138101.0551.668131.917841.1133321.8202
1USD0.951750.823859183.2551.37431.580030.917217.9768
1INR0.01143170.009895610.012011310.01650710.01897820.01101680.215925

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Macanese Pataca
1 TRY0.29266 MOP
5 TRY1.46328 MOP
10 TRY2.92656 MOP
20 TRY5.85312 MOP
50 TRY14.63280 MOP
100 TRY29.26560 MOP
250 TRY73.16400 MOP
500 TRY146.32800 MOP
1000 TRY292.65600 MOP
2000 TRY585.31200 MOP
5000 TRY1463.28000 MOP
10000 TRY2926.56000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Turkish Lira
1 MOP3.41698 TRY
5 MOP17.08490 TRY
10 MOP34.16980 TRY
20 MOP68.33960 TRY
50 MOP170.84900 TRY
100 MOP341.69800 TRY
250 MOP854.24500 TRY
500 MOP1708.49000 TRY
1000 MOP3416.98000 TRY
2000 MOP6833.96000 TRY
5000 MOP17084.90000 TRY
10000 MOP34169.80000 TRY