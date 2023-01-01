5000 Turkish liras to Macanese patacas

Convert TRY to MOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 try
1,463.34 mop

1.00000 TRY = 0.29267 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.0506587.47191.443911.659530.9636518.8831
1GBP1.155411.2139101.0631.668261.917391.113421.8172
1USD0.95180.823791183.2551.37431.579530.917217.9728
1INR0.01143220.009894790.012011310.01650710.01897220.01101680.215877

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Macanese Pataca
1 TRY0.29267 MOP
5 TRY1.46334 MOP
10 TRY2.92668 MOP
20 TRY5.85336 MOP
50 TRY14.63340 MOP
100 TRY29.26680 MOP
250 TRY73.16700 MOP
500 TRY146.33400 MOP
1000 TRY292.66800 MOP
2000 TRY585.33600 MOP
5000 TRY1463.34000 MOP
10000 TRY2926.68000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Turkish Lira
1 MOP3.41685 TRY
5 MOP17.08425 TRY
10 MOP34.16850 TRY
20 MOP68.33700 TRY
50 MOP170.84250 TRY
100 MOP341.68500 TRY
250 MOP854.21250 TRY
500 MOP1708.42500 TRY
1000 MOP3416.85000 TRY
2000 MOP6833.70000 TRY
5000 MOP17084.25000 TRY
10000 MOP34168.50000 TRY