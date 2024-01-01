Malaysian ringgits to Macanese patacas today

Convert MYR to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
1,790.16 mop

RM1.000 MYR = MOP$1.790 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.79021.7902
Low1.70851.6975
Average1.72721.7144
Change4.75%5.41%
1 MYR to MOP stats

The performance of MYR to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7902 and a 30 day low of 1.7085. This means the 30 day average was 1.7272. The change for MYR to MOP was 4.75.

The performance of MYR to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7902 and a 90 day low of 1.6975. This means the 90 day average was 1.7144. The change for MYR to MOP was 5.41.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Macanese Pataca
1 MYR1.79016 MOP
5 MYR8.95080 MOP
10 MYR17.90160 MOP
20 MYR35.80320 MOP
50 MYR89.50800 MOP
100 MYR179.01600 MOP
250 MYR447.54000 MOP
500 MYR895.08000 MOP
1000 MYR1,790.16000 MOP
2000 MYR3,580.32000 MOP
5000 MYR8,950.80000 MOP
10000 MYR17,901.60000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MOP0.55861 MYR
5 MOP2.79305 MYR
10 MOP5.58609 MYR
20 MOP11.17218 MYR
50 MOP27.93045 MYR
100 MOP55.86090 MYR
250 MOP139.65225 MYR
500 MOP279.30450 MYR
1000 MOP558.60900 MYR
2000 MOP1,117.21800 MYR
5000 MOP2,793.04500 MYR
10000 MOP5,586.09000 MYR