5000 Macanese patacas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MOP to MYR at the real exchange rate

5,000 mop
2,925.86 myr

1.00000 MOP = 0.58517 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32 UTC
MOP to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MOP0.58517 MYR
5 MOP2.92585 MYR
10 MOP5.85171 MYR
20 MOP11.70342 MYR
50 MOP29.25855 MYR
100 MOP58.51710 MYR
250 MOP146.29275 MYR
500 MOP292.58550 MYR
1000 MOP585.17100 MYR
2000 MOP1170.34200 MYR
5000 MOP2925.85500 MYR
10000 MOP5851.71000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Macanese Pataca
1 MYR1.70890 MOP
5 MYR8.54450 MOP
10 MYR17.08900 MOP
20 MYR34.17800 MOP
50 MYR85.44500 MOP
100 MYR170.89000 MOP
250 MYR427.22500 MOP
500 MYR854.45000 MOP
1000 MYR1708.90000 MOP
2000 MYR3417.80000 MOP
5000 MYR8544.50000 MOP
10000 MYR17089.00000 MOP