MOP$1.000 MOP = ₹10.53 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:28
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

INR
1 MOP to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.550310.5503
Low10.497110.4033
Average10.518710.4811
Change0.23%0.88%
1 MOP to INR stats

The performance of MOP to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5503 and a 30 day low of 10.4971. This means the 30 day average was 10.5187. The change for MOP to INR was 0.23.

The performance of MOP to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5503 and a 90 day low of 10.4033. This means the 90 day average was 10.4811. The change for MOP to INR was 0.88.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Indian Rupee
1 MOP10.52910 INR
5 MOP52.64550 INR
10 MOP105.29100 INR
20 MOP210.58200 INR
50 MOP526.45500 INR
100 MOP1,052.91000 INR
250 MOP2,632.27500 INR
500 MOP5,264.55000 INR
1000 MOP10,529.10000 INR
2000 MOP21,058.20000 INR
5000 MOP52,645.50000 INR
10000 MOP105,291.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 INR0.09497 MOP
5 INR0.47487 MOP
10 INR0.94975 MOP
20 INR1.89950 MOP
50 INR4.74874 MOP
100 INR9.49748 MOP
250 INR23.74370 MOP
300 INR28.49244 MOP
500 INR47.48740 MOP
600 INR56.98488 MOP
1000 INR94.97480 MOP
2000 INR189.94960 MOP
5000 INR474.87400 MOP
10000 INR949.74800 MOP
25000 INR2,374.37000 MOP
50000 INR4,748.74000 MOP
100000 INR9,497.48000 MOP
1000000 INR94,974.80000 MOP
1000000000 INR94,974,800.00000 MOP