Macanese patacas to Indian rupees today
Convert MOP to INR at the real exchange rate
MOP to INR conversion chart
1 MOP = 10.52910 INR
0
|1 MOP to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|10.5503
|10.5503
|Low
|10.4971
|10.4033
|Average
|10.5187
|10.4811
|Change
|0.23%
|0.88%
|View full history
1 MOP to INR stats
The performance of MOP to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5503 and a 30 day low of 10.4971. This means the 30 day average was 10.5187. The change for MOP to INR was 0.23.
The performance of MOP to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5503 and a 90 day low of 10.4033. This means the 90 day average was 10.4811. The change for MOP to INR was 0.88.
|Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Indian Rupee
|1 MOP
|10.52910 INR
|5 MOP
|52.64550 INR
|10 MOP
|105.29100 INR
|20 MOP
|210.58200 INR
|50 MOP
|526.45500 INR
|100 MOP
|1,052.91000 INR
|250 MOP
|2,632.27500 INR
|500 MOP
|5,264.55000 INR
|1000 MOP
|10,529.10000 INR
|2000 MOP
|21,058.20000 INR
|5000 MOP
|52,645.50000 INR
|10000 MOP
|105,291.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
|1 INR
|0.09497 MOP
|5 INR
|0.47487 MOP
|10 INR
|0.94975 MOP
|20 INR
|1.89950 MOP
|50 INR
|4.74874 MOP
|100 INR
|9.49748 MOP
|250 INR
|23.74370 MOP
|300 INR
|28.49244 MOP
|500 INR
|47.48740 MOP
|600 INR
|56.98488 MOP
|1000 INR
|94.97480 MOP
|2000 INR
|189.94960 MOP
|5000 INR
|474.87400 MOP
|10000 INR
|949.74800 MOP
|25000 INR
|2,374.37000 MOP
|50000 INR
|4,748.74000 MOP
|100000 INR
|9,497.48000 MOP
|1000000 INR
|94,974.80000 MOP
|1000000000 INR
|94,974,800.00000 MOP