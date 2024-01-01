Macanese patacas to US dollars today

Convert MOP to USD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = $0.1247 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

USD
1 MOP to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12500.1251
Low0.12470.1244
Average0.12490.1248
Change-0.14%0.17%
View full history

1 MOP to USD stats

The performance of MOP to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1250 and a 30 day low of 0.1247. This means the 30 day average was 0.1249. The change for MOP to USD was -0.14.

The performance of MOP to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1251 and a 90 day low of 0.1244. This means the 90 day average was 0.1248. The change for MOP to USD was 0.17.

Track market ratesView MOP to USD chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9840.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.420.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.37810.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / US Dollar
1 MOP0.12475 USD
5 MOP0.62373 USD
10 MOP1.24745 USD
20 MOP2.49490 USD
50 MOP6.23725 USD
100 MOP12.47450 USD
250 MOP31.18625 USD
500 MOP62.37250 USD
1000 MOP124.74500 USD
2000 MOP249.49000 USD
5000 MOP623.72500 USD
10000 MOP1,247.45000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 USD8.01635 MOP
5 USD40.08175 MOP
10 USD80.16350 MOP
20 USD160.32700 MOP
50 USD400.81750 MOP
100 USD801.63500 MOP
250 USD2,004.08750 MOP
500 USD4,008.17500 MOP
1000 USD8,016.35000 MOP
2000 USD16,032.70000 MOP
5000 USD40,081.75000 MOP
10000 USD80,163.50000 MOP