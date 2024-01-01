500 US dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert USD to MOP at the real exchange rate

500 usd
4,020.70 mop

$1.000 USD = MOP$8.041 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.04878.0554
Low8.04078.0327
Average8.04378.0445
Change-0.02%-0.04%
1 USD to MOP stats

The performance of USD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.0487 and a 30 day low of 8.0407. This means the 30 day average was 8.0437. The change for USD to MOP was -0.02.

The performance of USD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.0554 and a 90 day low of 8.0327. This means the 90 day average was 8.0445. The change for USD to MOP was -0.04.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 USD8.04140 MOP
5 USD40.20700 MOP
10 USD80.41400 MOP
20 USD160.82800 MOP
50 USD402.07000 MOP
100 USD804.14000 MOP
250 USD2,010.35000 MOP
500 USD4,020.70000 MOP
1000 USD8,041.40000 MOP
2000 USD16,082.80000 MOP
5000 USD40,207.00000 MOP
10000 USD80,414.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / US Dollar
1 MOP0.12436 USD
5 MOP0.62178 USD
10 MOP1.24356 USD
20 MOP2.48712 USD
50 MOP6.21780 USD
100 MOP12.43560 USD
250 MOP31.08900 USD
500 MOP62.17800 USD
1000 MOP124.35600 USD
2000 MOP248.71200 USD
5000 MOP621.78000 USD
10000 MOP1,243.56000 USD