US dollar to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Macanese patacas is currently 8.041 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.009% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 8.050 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 8.040 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.039% decrease in value.