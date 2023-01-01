1 Macanese pataca to US dollars

Convert MOP to USD at the real exchange rate

1 mop
0.12 usd

1.00000 MOP = 0.12389 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:2 UTC
MOP to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / US Dollar
1 MOP0.12389 USD
5 MOP0.61947 USD
10 MOP1.23893 USD
20 MOP2.47786 USD
50 MOP6.19465 USD
100 MOP12.38930 USD
250 MOP30.97325 USD
500 MOP61.94650 USD
1000 MOP123.89300 USD
2000 MOP247.78600 USD
5000 MOP619.46500 USD
10000 MOP1238.93000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 USD8.07150 MOP
5 USD40.35750 MOP
10 USD80.71500 MOP
20 USD161.43000 MOP
50 USD403.57500 MOP
100 USD807.15000 MOP
250 USD2017.87500 MOP
500 USD4035.75000 MOP
1000 USD8071.50000 MOP
2000 USD16143.00000 MOP
5000 USD40357.50000 MOP
10000 USD80715.00000 MOP