Macanese patacas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert MOP to CNY at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ¥0.9034 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:22
MOP to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CNY
1 MOP to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.90340.9034
Low0.88710.8750
Average0.89480.8868
Change1.52%1.88%
1 MOP to CNY stats

The performance of MOP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9034 and a 30 day low of 0.8871. This means the 30 day average was 0.8948. The change for MOP to CNY was 1.52.

The performance of MOP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9034 and a 90 day low of 0.8750. This means the 90 day average was 0.8868. The change for MOP to CNY was 1.88.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MOP0.90344 CNY
5 MOP4.51722 CNY
10 MOP9.03443 CNY
20 MOP18.06886 CNY
50 MOP45.17215 CNY
100 MOP90.34430 CNY
250 MOP225.86075 CNY
500 MOP451.72150 CNY
1000 MOP903.44300 CNY
2000 MOP1,806.88600 CNY
5000 MOP4,517.21500 CNY
10000 MOP9,034.43000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macanese Pataca
1 CNY1.10688 MOP
5 CNY5.53440 MOP
10 CNY11.06880 MOP
20 CNY22.13760 MOP
50 CNY55.34400 MOP
100 CNY110.68800 MOP
250 CNY276.72000 MOP
500 CNY553.44000 MOP
1000 CNY1,106.88000 MOP
2000 CNY2,213.76000 MOP
5000 CNY5,534.40000 MOP
10000 CNY11,068.80000 MOP