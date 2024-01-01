Macanese patacas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert MOP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
893.35 cny

1.000 MOP = 0.8933 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272410.48322.610.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,507.5483.0380.7817.1971.3470.915
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.15510.0090.0870.0160.011

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MOP0.89335 CNY
5 MOP4.46673 CNY
10 MOP8.93346 CNY
20 MOP17.86692 CNY
50 MOP44.66730 CNY
100 MOP89.33460 CNY
250 MOP223.33650 CNY
500 MOP446.67300 CNY
1000 MOP893.34600 CNY
2000 MOP1,786.69200 CNY
5000 MOP4,466.73000 CNY
10000 MOP8,933.46000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macanese Pataca
1 CNY1.11939 MOP
5 CNY5.59695 MOP
10 CNY11.19390 MOP
20 CNY22.38780 MOP
50 CNY55.96950 MOP
100 CNY111.93900 MOP
250 CNY279.84750 MOP
500 CNY559.69500 MOP
1000 CNY1,119.39000 MOP
2000 CNY2,238.78000 MOP
5000 CNY5,596.95000 MOP
10000 CNY11,193.90000 MOP