10 Macanese patacas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MOP to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 mop
8.87 cny

1.00000 MOP = 0.88661 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Macanese patacas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MOP0.88661 CNY
5 MOP4.43307 CNY
10 MOP8.86614 CNY
20 MOP17.73228 CNY
50 MOP44.33070 CNY
100 MOP88.66140 CNY
250 MOP221.65350 CNY
500 MOP443.30700 CNY
1000 MOP886.61400 CNY
2000 MOP1773.22800 CNY
5000 MOP4433.07000 CNY
10000 MOP8866.14000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macanese Pataca
1 CNY1.12789 MOP
5 CNY5.63945 MOP
10 CNY11.27890 MOP
20 CNY22.55780 MOP
50 CNY56.39450 MOP
100 CNY112.78900 MOP
250 CNY281.97250 MOP
500 CNY563.94500 MOP
1000 CNY1127.89000 MOP
2000 CNY2255.78000 MOP
5000 CNY5639.45000 MOP
10000 CNY11278.90000 MOP