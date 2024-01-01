Macanese patacas to Euros today

Convert MOP to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
113.50 eur

1.000 MOP = 0.1135 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Euro
1 MOP0.11350 EUR
5 MOP0.56752 EUR
10 MOP1.13504 EUR
20 MOP2.27008 EUR
50 MOP5.67520 EUR
100 MOP11.35040 EUR
250 MOP28.37600 EUR
500 MOP56.75200 EUR
1000 MOP113.50400 EUR
2000 MOP227.00800 EUR
5000 MOP567.52000 EUR
10000 MOP1,135.04000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Macanese Pataca
1 EUR8.81023 MOP
5 EUR44.05115 MOP
10 EUR88.10230 MOP
20 EUR176.20460 MOP
50 EUR440.51150 MOP
100 EUR881.02300 MOP
250 EUR2,202.55750 MOP
500 EUR4,405.11500 MOP
1000 EUR8,810.23000 MOP
2000 EUR17,620.46000 MOP
5000 EUR44,051.15000 MOP
10000 EUR88,102.30000 MOP