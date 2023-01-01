100 Macanese patacas to Euros

Convert MOP to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 mop
11.41 eur

1.00000 MOP = 0.11409 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Euro
1 MOP0.11409 EUR
5 MOP0.57046 EUR
10 MOP1.14092 EUR
20 MOP2.28184 EUR
50 MOP5.70460 EUR
100 MOP11.40920 EUR
250 MOP28.52300 EUR
500 MOP57.04600 EUR
1000 MOP114.09200 EUR
2000 MOP228.18400 EUR
5000 MOP570.46000 EUR
10000 MOP1140.92000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Macanese Pataca
1 EUR8.76489 MOP
5 EUR43.82445 MOP
10 EUR87.64890 MOP
20 EUR175.29780 MOP
50 EUR438.24450 MOP
100 EUR876.48900 MOP
250 EUR2191.22250 MOP
500 EUR4382.44500 MOP
1000 EUR8764.89000 MOP
2000 EUR17529.78000 MOP
5000 EUR43824.45000 MOP
10000 EUR87648.90000 MOP