100 Macanese patacas to Euros

Convert MOP to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 mop
11.84 eur

1.00000 MOP = 0.11840 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MOP to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.046587.1061.434541.660320.9641518.9108
1GBP1.15411.2077100.5241.655521.916071.1126321.8237
1USD0.955550.82802183.23551.37081.586550.921318.0705
1INR0.01148030.009947920.012014110.01646890.01906090.01106860.217101

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Euro
1 MOP0.11840 EUR
5 MOP0.59198 EUR
10 MOP1.18395 EUR
20 MOP2.36790 EUR
50 MOP5.91975 EUR
100 MOP11.83950 EUR
250 MOP29.59875 EUR
500 MOP59.19750 EUR
1000 MOP118.39500 EUR
2000 MOP236.79000 EUR
5000 MOP591.97500 EUR
10000 MOP1183.95000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Macanese Pataca
1 EUR8.44630 MOP
5 EUR42.23150 MOP
10 EUR84.46300 MOP
20 EUR168.92600 MOP
50 EUR422.31500 MOP
100 EUR844.63000 MOP
250 EUR2111.57500 MOP
500 EUR4223.15000 MOP
1000 EUR8446.30000 MOP
2000 EUR16892.60000 MOP
5000 EUR42231.50000 MOP
10000 EUR84463.00000 MOP