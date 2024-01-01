United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nigerian nairas today

Convert AED to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
425,738 ngn

1.000 AED = 425.7 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:11
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Nigerian Naira
1 AED425.73800 NGN
5 AED2,128.69000 NGN
10 AED4,257.38000 NGN
20 AED8,514.76000 NGN
50 AED21,286.90000 NGN
100 AED42,573.80000 NGN
250 AED106,434.50000 NGN
500 AED212,869.00000 NGN
1000 AED425,738.00000 NGN
2000 AED851,476.00000 NGN
5000 AED2,128,690.00000 NGN
10000 AED4,257,380.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NGN0.00235 AED
5 NGN0.01174 AED
10 NGN0.02349 AED
20 NGN0.04698 AED
50 NGN0.11744 AED
100 NGN0.23489 AED
250 NGN0.58721 AED
500 NGN1.17443 AED
1000 NGN2.34886 AED
2000 NGN4.69772 AED
5000 NGN11.74430 AED
10000 NGN23.48860 AED