United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nigerian nairas today

Convert AED to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
230,659 ngn

1.00000 AED = 230.65900 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2335287.250.921150.80602955.68511.3698517.2772
1 INR0.012014413.451130.01106710.009683950.6690230.01645790.207575
1 PKR0.003481290.2897610.003206790.002806020.1938560.004768840.0601469
1 EUR1.085690.3583311.83910.87560.45171.4871118.7561

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Nigerian Naira
1 AED230.65900 NGN
5 AED1153.29500 NGN
10 AED2306.59000 NGN
20 AED4613.18000 NGN
50 AED11532.95000 NGN
100 AED23065.90000 NGN
250 AED57664.75000 NGN
500 AED115329.50000 NGN
1000 AED230659.00000 NGN
2000 AED461318.00000 NGN
5000 AED1153295.00000 NGN
10000 AED2306590.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NGN0.00434 AED
5 NGN0.02168 AED
10 NGN0.04335 AED
20 NGN0.08671 AED
50 NGN0.21677 AED
100 NGN0.43354 AED
250 NGN1.08385 AED
500 NGN2.16770 AED
1000 NGN4.33540 AED
2000 NGN8.67080 AED
5000 NGN21.67700 AED
10000 NGN43.35400 AED