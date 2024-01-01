Pakistani rupees to Mexican pesos today

Convert PKR to MXN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Mex$0.07124 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:41
PKR to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MXN
1 PKR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07180.0721
Low0.06940.0662
Average0.07040.0695
Change2.49%7.48%
1 PKR to MXN stats

The performance of PKR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0718 and a 30 day low of 0.0694. This means the 30 day average was 0.0704. The change for PKR to MXN was 2.49.

The performance of PKR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0721 and a 90 day low of 0.0662. This means the 90 day average was 0.0695. The change for PKR to MXN was 7.48.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 PKR0.07124 MXN
5 PKR0.35620 MXN
10 PKR0.71241 MXN
20 PKR1.42482 MXN
50 PKR3.56205 MXN
100 PKR7.12409 MXN
250 PKR17.81023 MXN
500 PKR35.62045 MXN
1000 PKR71.24090 MXN
2000 PKR142.48180 MXN
5000 PKR356.20450 MXN
10000 PKR712.40900 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 MXN14.03690 PKR
5 MXN70.18450 PKR
10 MXN140.36900 PKR
20 MXN280.73800 PKR
50 MXN701.84500 PKR
100 MXN1,403.69000 PKR
250 MXN3,509.22500 PKR
500 MXN7,018.45000 PKR
1000 MXN14,036.90000 PKR
2000 MXN28,073.80000 PKR
5000 MXN70,184.50000 PKR
10000 MXN140,369.00000 PKR