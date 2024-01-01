Macanese patacas to Indian rupees today

Convert MOP to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
10,309 inr

1.000 MOP = 10.31 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8291.4731.6530.96718.242
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2791.7231.9341.13121.345
1 USD0.9140.781183.0441.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Indian Rupee
1 MOP10.30900 INR
5 MOP51.54500 INR
10 MOP103.09000 INR
20 MOP206.18000 INR
50 MOP515.45000 INR
100 MOP1,030.90000 INR
250 MOP2,577.25000 INR
500 MOP5,154.50000 INR
1000 MOP10,309.00000 INR
2000 MOP20,618.00000 INR
5000 MOP51,545.00000 INR
10000 MOP103,090.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 INR0.09700 MOP
5 INR0.48501 MOP
10 INR0.97002 MOP
20 INR1.94005 MOP
50 INR4.85012 MOP
100 INR9.70024 MOP
250 INR24.25060 MOP
500 INR48.50120 MOP
1000 INR97.00240 MOP
2000 INR194.00480 MOP
5000 INR485.01200 MOP
10000 INR970.02400 MOP