10 mop
103.40 inr

1.00000 MOP = 10.33960 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Indian Rupee
1 MOP10.33960 INR
5 MOP51.69800 INR
10 MOP103.39600 INR
20 MOP206.79200 INR
50 MOP516.98000 INR
100 MOP1033.96000 INR
250 MOP2584.90000 INR
500 MOP5169.80000 INR
1000 MOP10339.60000 INR
2000 MOP20679.20000 INR
5000 MOP51698.00000 INR
10000 MOP103396.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 INR0.09672 MOP
5 INR0.48358 MOP
10 INR0.96715 MOP
20 INR1.93431 MOP
50 INR4.83577 MOP
100 INR9.67153 MOP
250 INR24.17882 MOP
500 INR48.35765 MOP
1000 INR96.71530 MOP
2000 INR193.43060 MOP
5000 INR483.57650 MOP
10000 INR967.15300 MOP