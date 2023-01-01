1 Indian rupee to Macanese patacas

1 inr
0.10 mop

1.00000 INR = 0.09644 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87141.088390.67121.491351.663560.962618.7043
1 GBP1.1475811.24895104.0561.71151.909131.1046621.4653
1 USD0.918850.800673183.31451.370351.528580.884517.1867
1 INR0.01102890.009610240.012002710.01644790.01834720.01061640.206287

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 INR0.09644 MOP
5 INR0.48221 MOP
10 INR0.96442 MOP
20 INR1.92884 MOP
50 INR4.82209 MOP
100 INR9.64418 MOP
250 INR24.11045 MOP
500 INR48.22090 MOP
1000 INR96.44180 MOP
2000 INR192.88360 MOP
5000 INR482.20900 MOP
10000 INR964.41800 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Indian Rupee
1 MOP10.36890 INR
5 MOP51.84450 INR
10 MOP103.68900 INR
20 MOP207.37800 INR
50 MOP518.44500 INR
100 MOP1036.89000 INR
250 MOP2592.22500 INR
500 MOP5184.45000 INR
1000 MOP10368.90000 INR
2000 MOP20737.80000 INR
5000 MOP51844.50000 INR
10000 MOP103689.00000 INR