Hungarian forints to Macanese patacas today
Convert HUF to MOP at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Macanese patacas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Macanese Pataca
|2000 HUF
|44.57660 MOP
|5000 HUF
|111.44150 MOP
|10000 HUF
|222.88300 MOP
|15000 HUF
|334.32450 MOP
|20000 HUF
|445.76600 MOP
|30000 HUF
|668.64900 MOP
|40000 HUF
|891.53200 MOP
|50000 HUF
|1,114.41500 MOP
|60000 HUF
|1,337.29800 MOP
|100000 HUF
|2,228.83000 MOP
|150000 HUF
|3,343.24500 MOP
|200000 HUF
|4,457.66000 MOP
|Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Hungarian Forint
|1 MOP
|44.86660 HUF
|5 MOP
|224.33300 HUF
|10 MOP
|448.66600 HUF
|20 MOP
|897.33200 HUF
|50 MOP
|2,243.33000 HUF
|100 MOP
|4,486.66000 HUF
|250 MOP
|11,216.65000 HUF
|500 MOP
|22,433.30000 HUF
|1000 MOP
|44,866.60000 HUF
|2000 MOP
|89,733.20000 HUF
|5000 MOP
|224,333.00000 HUF
|10000 MOP
|448,666.00000 HUF