1.000 HKD = 1.030 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3961.4721.6630.96818.17
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8161.7231.9461.13321.27
1 USD0.920.786183.1951.3551.530.89116.723
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Macanese Pataca
100 HKD103.00000 MOP
200 HKD206.00000 MOP
300 HKD309.00000 MOP
500 HKD515.00000 MOP
1000 HKD1,030.00000 MOP
2000 HKD2,060.00000 MOP
2500 HKD2,575.00000 MOP
3000 HKD3,090.00000 MOP
4000 HKD4,120.00000 MOP
5000 HKD5,150.00000 MOP
10000 HKD10,300.00000 MOP
20000 HKD20,600.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MOP0.97087 HKD
5 MOP4.85435 HKD
10 MOP9.70870 HKD
20 MOP19.41740 HKD
50 MOP48.54350 HKD
100 MOP97.08700 HKD
250 MOP242.71750 HKD
500 MOP485.43500 HKD
1000 MOP970.87000 HKD
2000 MOP1,941.74000 HKD
5000 MOP4,854.35000 HKD
10000 MOP9,708.70000 HKD