Macanese patacas to Euros today

Convert MOP to EUR at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = €0.1183 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:24
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 MOP to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11850.1185
Low0.11430.1113
Average0.11640.1140
Change2.19%6.28%
1 MOP to EUR stats

The performance of MOP to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1185 and a 30 day low of 0.1143. This means the 30 day average was 0.1164. The change for MOP to EUR was 2.19.

The performance of MOP to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1185 and a 90 day low of 0.1113. This means the 90 day average was 0.1140. The change for MOP to EUR was 6.28.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Euro
1 MOP0.11826 EUR
5 MOP0.59129 EUR
10 MOP1.18258 EUR
20 MOP2.36516 EUR
50 MOP5.91290 EUR
100 MOP11.82580 EUR
250 MOP29.56450 EUR
500 MOP59.12900 EUR
1000 MOP118.25800 EUR
2000 MOP236.51600 EUR
5000 MOP591.29000 EUR
10000 MOP1,182.58000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Macanese Pataca
1 EUR8.45610 MOP
5 EUR42.28050 MOP
10 EUR84.56100 MOP
20 EUR169.12200 MOP
50 EUR422.80500 MOP
100 EUR845.61000 MOP
250 EUR2,114.02500 MOP
500 EUR4,228.05000 MOP
1000 EUR8,456.10000 MOP
2000 EUR16,912.20000 MOP
5000 EUR42,280.50000 MOP
10000 EUR84,561.00000 MOP