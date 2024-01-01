1 thousand Euros to Macanese patacas

1,000 eur
8,773.57 mop

€1.000 EUR = MOP$8.774 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.79758.7975
Low8.68058.5895
Average8.73608.6976
Change0.90%1.40%
1 EUR to MOP stats

The performance of EUR to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.7975 and a 30 day low of 8.6805. This means the 30 day average was 8.7360. The change for EUR to MOP was 0.90.

The performance of EUR to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7975 and a 90 day low of 8.5895. This means the 90 day average was 8.6976. The change for EUR to MOP was 1.40.

Conversion rates Euro / Macanese Pataca
1 EUR8.77357 MOP
5 EUR43.86785 MOP
10 EUR87.73570 MOP
20 EUR175.47140 MOP
50 EUR438.67850 MOP
100 EUR877.35700 MOP
250 EUR2,193.39250 MOP
500 EUR4,386.78500 MOP
1000 EUR8,773.57000 MOP
2000 EUR17,547.14000 MOP
5000 EUR43,867.85000 MOP
10000 EUR87,735.70000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Euro
1 MOP0.11398 EUR
5 MOP0.56990 EUR
10 MOP1.13979 EUR
20 MOP2.27958 EUR
50 MOP5.69895 EUR
100 MOP11.39790 EUR
250 MOP28.49475 EUR
500 MOP56.98950 EUR
1000 MOP113.97900 EUR
2000 MOP227.95800 EUR
5000 MOP569.89500 EUR
10000 MOP1,139.79000 EUR