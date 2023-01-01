50 Macanese patacas to Euros

Convert MOP to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 mop
5.92 eur

1.00000 MOP = 0.11838 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:0 UTC
MOP to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.046687.11581.434781.660220.96418.9136
1GBP1.15411.20775100.5291.65571.915851.1124621.8259
1USD0.95550.827986183.2371.37091.586290.921118.0715
1INR0.0114790.009947330.012013910.01646980.01905760.0110660.217109

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Euro
1 MOP0.11838 EUR
5 MOP0.59192 EUR
10 MOP1.18384 EUR
20 MOP2.36768 EUR
50 MOP5.91920 EUR
100 MOP11.83840 EUR
250 MOP29.59600 EUR
500 MOP59.19200 EUR
1000 MOP118.38400 EUR
2000 MOP236.76800 EUR
5000 MOP591.92000 EUR
10000 MOP1183.84000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Macanese Pataca
1 EUR8.44711 MOP
5 EUR42.23555 MOP
10 EUR84.47110 MOP
20 EUR168.94220 MOP
50 EUR422.35550 MOP
100 EUR844.71100 MOP
250 EUR2111.77750 MOP
500 EUR4223.55500 MOP
1000 EUR8447.11000 MOP
2000 EUR16894.22000 MOP
5000 EUR42235.55000 MOP
10000 EUR84471.10000 MOP