Macanese patacas to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MOP to NGN at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₦214.6 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:34
MOP to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 MOP to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High215.4080215.4080
Low211.7080196.1350
Average213.5161208.0345
Change1.26%9.42%
1 MOP to NGN stats

The performance of MOP to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 215.4080 and a 30 day low of 211.7080. This means the 30 day average was 213.5161. The change for MOP to NGN was 1.26.

The performance of MOP to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 215.4080 and a 90 day low of 196.1350. This means the 90 day average was 208.0345. The change for MOP to NGN was 9.42.

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9830.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4140.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.37910.0090.0860.0170.011

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Nigerian Naira
1 MOP214.60200 NGN
5 MOP1,073.01000 NGN
10 MOP2,146.02000 NGN
20 MOP4,292.04000 NGN
50 MOP10,730.10000 NGN
100 MOP21,460.20000 NGN
250 MOP53,650.50000 NGN
500 MOP107,301.00000 NGN
1000 MOP214,602.00000 NGN
2000 MOP429,204.00000 NGN
5000 MOP1,073,010.00000 NGN
10000 MOP2,146,020.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Macanese Pataca
1 NGN0.00466 MOP
5 NGN0.02330 MOP
10 NGN0.04660 MOP
20 NGN0.09320 MOP
50 NGN0.23299 MOP
100 NGN0.46598 MOP
250 NGN1.16495 MOP
500 NGN2.32989 MOP
1000 NGN4.65979 MOP
2000 NGN9.31958 MOP
5000 NGN23.29895 MOP
10000 NGN46.59790 MOP