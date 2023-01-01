1 thousand Macanese patacas to Nigerian nairas

Convert MOP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1000 mop
94914.90 ngn

1.00000 MOP = 94.91490 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:35 UTC
MOP to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Nigerian Naira
1 MOP94.91490 NGN
5 MOP474.57450 NGN
10 MOP949.14900 NGN
20 MOP1898.29800 NGN
50 MOP4745.74500 NGN
100 MOP9491.49000 NGN
250 MOP23728.72500 NGN
500 MOP47457.45000 NGN
1000 MOP94914.90000 NGN
2000 MOP189829.80000 NGN
5000 MOP474574.50000 NGN
10000 MOP949149.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Macanese Pataca
1 NGN0.01054 MOP
5 NGN0.05268 MOP
10 NGN0.10536 MOP
20 NGN0.21072 MOP
50 NGN0.52679 MOP
100 NGN1.05358 MOP
250 NGN2.63395 MOP
500 NGN5.26790 MOP
1000 NGN10.53580 MOP
2000 NGN21.07160 MOP
5000 NGN52.67900 MOP
10000 NGN105.35800 MOP