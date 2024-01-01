5 Nigerian nairas to Macanese patacas

Convert NGN to MOP at the real exchange rate

5 ngn
0.03 mop

₦1.000 NGN = MOP$0.005050 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00530.0060
Low0.00480.0048
Average0.00500.0053
Change-3.82%-13.07%
1 NGN to MOP stats

The performance of NGN to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0053 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0050. The change for NGN to MOP was -3.82.

The performance of NGN to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0060 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0053. The change for NGN to MOP was -13.07.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Macanese Pataca
1 NGN0.00505 MOP
5 NGN0.02525 MOP
10 NGN0.05050 MOP
20 NGN0.10100 MOP
50 NGN0.25251 MOP
100 NGN0.50502 MOP
250 NGN1.26255 MOP
500 NGN2.52511 MOP
1000 NGN5.05021 MOP
2000 NGN10.10042 MOP
5000 NGN25.25105 MOP
10000 NGN50.50210 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Nigerian Naira
1 MOP198.01200 NGN
5 MOP990.06000 NGN
10 MOP1,980.12000 NGN
20 MOP3,960.24000 NGN
50 MOP9,900.60000 NGN
100 MOP19,801.20000 NGN
250 MOP49,503.00000 NGN
500 MOP99,006.00000 NGN
1000 MOP198,012.00000 NGN
2000 MOP396,024.00000 NGN
5000 MOP990,060.00000 NGN
10000 MOP1,980,120.00000 NGN