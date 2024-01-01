Macanese patacas to Canadian dollars today

Convert MOP to CAD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = C$0.1743 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 MOP to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17570.1757
Low0.17260.1673
Average0.17400.1710
Change0.97%3.61%
View full history

1 MOP to CAD stats

The performance of MOP to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1757 and a 30 day low of 0.1726. This means the 30 day average was 0.1740. The change for MOP to CAD was 0.97.

The performance of MOP to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1757 and a 90 day low of 0.1673. This means the 90 day average was 0.1710. The change for MOP to CAD was 3.61.

Track market ratesView MOP to CAD chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9810.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4070.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.38110.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Canadian Dollar
1 MOP0.17430 CAD
5 MOP0.87149 CAD
10 MOP1.74297 CAD
20 MOP3.48594 CAD
50 MOP8.71485 CAD
100 MOP17.42970 CAD
250 MOP43.57425 CAD
500 MOP87.14850 CAD
1000 MOP174.29700 CAD
2000 MOP348.59400 CAD
5000 MOP871.48500 CAD
10000 MOP1,742.97000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 CAD5.73734 MOP
5 CAD28.68670 MOP
10 CAD57.37340 MOP
20 CAD114.74680 MOP
50 CAD286.86700 MOP
100 CAD573.73400 MOP
250 CAD1,434.33500 MOP
500 CAD2,868.67000 MOP
1000 CAD5,737.34000 MOP
2000 CAD11,474.68000 MOP
5000 CAD28,686.70000 MOP
10000 CAD57,373.40000 MOP