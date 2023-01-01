250 Macanese patacas to Canadian dollars

Convert MOP to CAD at the real exchange rate

250 mop
42.46 cad

1.00000 MOP = 0.16983 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48 UTC
MOP to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.046587.09151.434441.660450.96418.9075
1GBP1.15411.20765100.5031.655331.916141.1124621.8191
1USD0.955550.828054183.22171.37071.586670.921218.0674
1INR0.01148220.009949980.012016110.01647050.01906560.01106920.2171

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Canadian Dollar
1 MOP0.16983 CAD
5 MOP0.84915 CAD
10 MOP1.69830 CAD
20 MOP3.39660 CAD
50 MOP8.49150 CAD
100 MOP16.98300 CAD
250 MOP42.45750 CAD
500 MOP84.91500 CAD
1000 MOP169.83000 CAD
2000 MOP339.66000 CAD
5000 MOP849.15000 CAD
10000 MOP1698.30000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 CAD5.88823 MOP
5 CAD29.44115 MOP
10 CAD58.88230 MOP
20 CAD117.76460 MOP
50 CAD294.41150 MOP
100 CAD588.82300 MOP
250 CAD1472.05750 MOP
500 CAD2944.11500 MOP
1000 CAD5888.23000 MOP
2000 CAD11776.46000 MOP
5000 CAD29441.15000 MOP
10000 CAD58882.30000 MOP