10 Chinese yuan rmb to Macanese patacas

Convert CNY to MOP at the real exchange rate

10 cny
11.20 mop

1.00000 CNY = 1.11989 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macanese Pataca
1 CNY1.11989 MOP
5 CNY5.59945 MOP
10 CNY11.19890 MOP
20 CNY22.39780 MOP
50 CNY55.99450 MOP
100 CNY111.98900 MOP
250 CNY279.97250 MOP
500 CNY559.94500 MOP
1000 CNY1119.89000 MOP
2000 CNY2239.78000 MOP
5000 CNY5599.45000 MOP
10000 CNY11198.90000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MOP0.89294 CNY
5 MOP4.46472 CNY
10 MOP8.92944 CNY
20 MOP17.85888 CNY
50 MOP44.64720 CNY
100 MOP89.29440 CNY
250 MOP223.23600 CNY
500 MOP446.47200 CNY
1000 MOP892.94400 CNY
2000 MOP1785.88800 CNY
5000 MOP4464.72000 CNY
10000 MOP8929.44000 CNY