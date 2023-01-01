1 thousand Macanese patacas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MOP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 mop
904.66 cny

1.00000 MOP = 0.90466 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52 UTC
MOP to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MOP0.90466 CNY
5 MOP4.52330 CNY
10 MOP9.04659 CNY
20 MOP18.09318 CNY
50 MOP45.23295 CNY
100 MOP90.46590 CNY
250 MOP226.16475 CNY
500 MOP452.32950 CNY
1000 MOP904.65900 CNY
2000 MOP1809.31800 CNY
5000 MOP4523.29500 CNY
10000 MOP9046.59000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macanese Pataca
1 CNY1.10539 MOP
5 CNY5.52695 MOP
10 CNY11.05390 MOP
20 CNY22.10780 MOP
50 CNY55.26950 MOP
100 CNY110.53900 MOP
250 CNY276.34750 MOP
500 CNY552.69500 MOP
1000 CNY1105.39000 MOP
2000 CNY2210.78000 MOP
5000 CNY5526.95000 MOP
10000 CNY11053.90000 MOP