50 Macanese patacas to Indian rupees

Convert MOP to INR at the real exchange rate

50 mop
515.66 inr

1.00000 MOP = 10.31310 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MOP to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046887.13251.43481.660660.963718.8947
1GBP1.1539311.2079100.5421.655611.916241.1120521.8026
1USD0.95530.827883183.2371.370651.586420.920618.05
1INR0.01147680.009946090.012013910.01646680.01905910.011060.216851

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Indian Rupee
1 MOP10.31310 INR
5 MOP51.56550 INR
10 MOP103.13100 INR
20 MOP206.26200 INR
50 MOP515.65500 INR
100 MOP1031.31000 INR
250 MOP2578.27500 INR
500 MOP5156.55000 INR
1000 MOP10313.10000 INR
2000 MOP20626.20000 INR
5000 MOP51565.50000 INR
10000 MOP103131.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 INR0.09696 MOP
5 INR0.48482 MOP
10 INR0.96964 MOP
20 INR1.93928 MOP
50 INR4.84821 MOP
100 INR9.69641 MOP
250 INR24.24103 MOP
500 INR48.48205 MOP
1000 INR96.96410 MOP
2000 INR193.92820 MOP
5000 INR484.82050 MOP
10000 INR969.64100 MOP