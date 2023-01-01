Brazilian reais to Macanese patacas today

Convert BRL to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
1,655.33 mop

1.00000 BRL = 1.65533 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
How to convert Brazilian reais to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Macanese Pataca
1 BRL1.65533 MOP
5 BRL8.27665 MOP
10 BRL16.55330 MOP
20 BRL33.10660 MOP
50 BRL82.76650 MOP
100 BRL165.53300 MOP
250 BRL413.83250 MOP
500 BRL827.66500 MOP
1000 BRL1655.33000 MOP
2000 BRL3310.66000 MOP
5000 BRL8276.65000 MOP
10000 BRL16553.30000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Brazilian Real
1 MOP0.60411 BRL
5 MOP3.02055 BRL
10 MOP6.04111 BRL
20 MOP12.08222 BRL
50 MOP30.20555 BRL
100 MOP60.41110 BRL
250 MOP151.02775 BRL
500 MOP302.05550 BRL
1000 MOP604.11100 BRL
2000 MOP1208.22200 BRL
5000 MOP3020.55500 BRL
10000 MOP6041.11000 BRL