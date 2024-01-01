Polish zloty to Macanese patacas today

Convert PLN to MOP at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = MOP$1.990 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:23
PLN to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MOP
1 PLN to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10862.1086
Low1.99061.9906
Average2.04442.0599
Change-5.60%-2.53%
1 PLN to MOP stats

The performance of PLN to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1086 and a 30 day low of 1.9906. This means the 30 day average was 2.0444. The change for PLN to MOP was -5.60.

The performance of PLN to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1086 and a 90 day low of 1.9906. This means the 90 day average was 2.0599. The change for PLN to MOP was -2.53.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0760.8661,379.3110.93723.34
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8190.9351,489.9311.81425.212
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1351.1231,790.4114.19630.296
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4060.130.278

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Macanese Pataca
1 PLN1.99046 MOP
5 PLN9.95230 MOP
10 PLN19.90460 MOP
20 PLN39.80920 MOP
50 PLN99.52300 MOP
100 PLN199.04600 MOP
250 PLN497.61500 MOP
500 PLN995.23000 MOP
1000 PLN1,990.46000 MOP
2000 PLN3,980.92000 MOP
5000 PLN9,952.30000 MOP
10000 PLN19,904.60000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Polish Zloty
1 MOP0.50240 PLN
5 MOP2.51198 PLN
10 MOP5.02396 PLN
20 MOP10.04792 PLN
50 MOP25.11980 PLN
100 MOP50.23960 PLN
250 MOP125.59900 PLN
500 MOP251.19800 PLN
1000 MOP502.39600 PLN
2000 MOP1,004.79200 PLN
5000 MOP2,511.98000 PLN
10000 MOP5,023.96000 PLN