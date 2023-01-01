Canadian dollars to Macanese patacas today

Convert CAD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
5851.58 mop

1.00000 CAD = 5.85158 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:01
How to convert Canadian dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 CAD5.85158 MOP
5 CAD29.25790 MOP
10 CAD58.51580 MOP
20 CAD117.03160 MOP
50 CAD292.57900 MOP
100 CAD585.15800 MOP
250 CAD1462.89500 MOP
500 CAD2925.79000 MOP
1000 CAD5851.58000 MOP
2000 CAD11703.16000 MOP
5000 CAD29257.90000 MOP
10000 CAD58515.80000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Canadian Dollar
1 MOP0.17089 CAD
5 MOP0.85447 CAD
10 MOP1.70894 CAD
20 MOP3.41788 CAD
50 MOP8.54470 CAD
100 MOP17.08940 CAD
250 MOP42.72350 CAD
500 MOP85.44700 CAD
1000 MOP170.89400 CAD
2000 MOP341.78800 CAD
5000 MOP854.47000 CAD
10000 MOP1708.94000 CAD