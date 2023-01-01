Swiss francs to Macanese patacas today

Convert CHF to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
9,075.32 mop

1.00000 CHF = 9.07532 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
How to convert Swiss francs to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Macanese Pataca
1 CHF9.07532 MOP
5 CHF45.37660 MOP
10 CHF90.75320 MOP
20 CHF181.50640 MOP
50 CHF453.76600 MOP
100 CHF907.53200 MOP
250 CHF2268.83000 MOP
500 CHF4537.66000 MOP
1000 CHF9075.32000 MOP
2000 CHF18150.64000 MOP
5000 CHF45376.60000 MOP
10000 CHF90753.20000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Swiss Franc
1 MOP0.11019 CHF
5 MOP0.55095 CHF
10 MOP1.10189 CHF
20 MOP2.20378 CHF
50 MOP5.50945 CHF
100 MOP11.01890 CHF
250 MOP27.54725 CHF
500 MOP55.09450 CHF
1000 MOP110.18900 CHF
2000 MOP220.37800 CHF
5000 MOP550.94500 CHF
10000 MOP1101.89000 CHF