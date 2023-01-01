Euros to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert EUR to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
19,961.10 szl

1.00000 EUR = 19.96110 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87451.0876590.52241.495191.678210.965318.7833
1 GBP1.1435111.24375103.5141.709781.919071.1038321.4791
1 USD0.919350.80402183.22751.37471.542970.887517.2696
1 INR0.0110470.009660510.012015310.01651740.01853920.01066350.207499

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Swazi Lilangeni
1 EUR19.96110 SZL
5 EUR99.80550 SZL
10 EUR199.61100 SZL
20 EUR399.22200 SZL
50 EUR998.05500 SZL
100 EUR1996.11000 SZL
250 EUR4990.27500 SZL
500 EUR9980.55000 SZL
1000 EUR19961.10000 SZL
2000 EUR39922.20000 SZL
5000 EUR99805.50000 SZL
10000 EUR199611.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Euro
1 SZL0.05010 EUR
5 SZL0.25049 EUR
10 SZL0.50097 EUR
20 SZL1.00195 EUR
50 SZL2.50487 EUR
100 SZL5.00974 EUR
250 SZL12.52435 EUR
500 SZL25.04870 EUR
1000 SZL50.09740 EUR
2000 SZL100.19480 EUR
5000 SZL250.48700 EUR
10000 SZL500.97400 EUR