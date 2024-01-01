Romanian leus to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert RON to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
3,936.50 szl

L1.000 RON = L3.937 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3671.4980.7891.3560.89683.604
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.377
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5770.9920.65661.177
1 AUD0.6680.6240.91210.5270.9050.59855.814

How to convert Romanian leus to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swazi Lilangeni
1 RON3.93650 SZL
5 RON19.68250 SZL
10 RON39.36500 SZL
20 RON78.73000 SZL
50 RON196.82500 SZL
100 RON393.65000 SZL
250 RON984.12500 SZL
500 RON1,968.25000 SZL
1000 RON3,936.50000 SZL
2000 RON7,873.00000 SZL
5000 RON19,682.50000 SZL
10000 RON39,365.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Romanian Leu
1 SZL0.25403 RON
5 SZL1.27017 RON
10 SZL2.54033 RON
20 SZL5.08066 RON
50 SZL12.70165 RON
100 SZL25.40330 RON
250 SZL63.50825 RON
500 SZL127.01650 RON
1000 SZL254.03300 RON
2000 SZL508.06600 RON
5000 SZL1,270.16500 RON
10000 SZL2,540.33000 RON