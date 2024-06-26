Romanian leu to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 3.937 today, reflecting a 0.929% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 1.399% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 3.937 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 3.840 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.541% increase in value.