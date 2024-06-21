루마니아 레우 to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 3.865 today, reflecting a -0.289% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.816% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 3.984 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 3.865 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.511% increase in value.