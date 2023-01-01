Chinese yuan rmb to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert CNY to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,534.21 szl

1.00000 CNY = 2.53421 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.08690.36821.494821.677220.9648518.7259
1 GBP1.143911.2422103.3661.709831.918461.1036921.4193
1 USD0.92080.805023183.2121.376451.54440.8884517.243
1 INR0.01106580.009674370.012017510.01654150.01855980.01067690.207218

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CNY2.53421 SZL
5 CNY12.67105 SZL
10 CNY25.34210 SZL
20 CNY50.68420 SZL
50 CNY126.71050 SZL
100 CNY253.42100 SZL
250 CNY633.55250 SZL
500 CNY1267.10500 SZL
1000 CNY2534.21000 SZL
2000 CNY5068.42000 SZL
5000 CNY12671.05000 SZL
10000 CNY25342.10000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SZL0.39460 CNY
5 SZL1.97300 CNY
10 SZL3.94601 CNY
20 SZL7.89202 CNY
50 SZL19.73005 CNY
100 SZL39.46010 CNY
250 SZL98.65025 CNY
500 SZL197.30050 CNY
1000 SZL394.60100 CNY
2000 SZL789.20200 CNY
5000 SZL1973.00500 CNY
10000 SZL3946.01000 CNY