Canadian dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert CAD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
13,333.30 szl

1.00000 CAD = 13.33330 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:05
How to convert Canadian dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CAD13.33330 SZL
5 CAD66.66650 SZL
10 CAD133.33300 SZL
20 CAD266.66600 SZL
50 CAD666.66500 SZL
100 CAD1333.33000 SZL
250 CAD3333.32500 SZL
500 CAD6666.65000 SZL
1000 CAD13333.30000 SZL
2000 CAD26666.60000 SZL
5000 CAD66666.50000 SZL
10000 CAD133333.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Canadian Dollar
1 SZL0.07500 CAD
5 SZL0.37500 CAD
10 SZL0.75000 CAD
20 SZL1.50000 CAD
50 SZL3.75000 CAD
100 SZL7.50001 CAD
250 SZL18.75003 CAD
500 SZL37.50005 CAD
1000 SZL75.00010 CAD
2000 SZL150.00020 CAD
5000 SZL375.00050 CAD
10000 SZL750.00100 CAD