Bulgarian levs to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert BGN to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
10,160.50 szl

1.00000 BGN = 10.16050 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55
1 EUR10.875051.084390.26371.488581.673950.9648518.7485
1 GBP1.1427911.239103.1421.700961.912771.1026221.4234
1 USD0.922250.807103183.24611.372851.543810.8898517.2909
1 INR0.01107860.009695380.012012610.01649150.01854510.01068940.207708

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BGN10.16050 SZL
5 BGN50.80250 SZL
10 BGN101.60500 SZL
20 BGN203.21000 SZL
50 BGN508.02500 SZL
100 BGN1016.05000 SZL
250 BGN2540.12500 SZL
500 BGN5080.25000 SZL
1000 BGN10160.50000 SZL
2000 BGN20321.00000 SZL
5000 BGN50802.50000 SZL
10000 BGN101605.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bulgarian Lev
1 SZL0.09842 BGN
5 SZL0.49210 BGN
10 SZL0.98420 BGN
20 SZL1.96841 BGN
50 SZL4.92102 BGN
100 SZL9.84205 BGN
250 SZL24.60512 BGN
500 SZL49.21025 BGN
1000 SZL98.42050 BGN
2000 SZL196.84100 BGN
5000 SZL492.10250 BGN
10000 SZL984.20500 BGN